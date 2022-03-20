State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $709,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

