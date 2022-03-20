State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

