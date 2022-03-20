State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quidel were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.00. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.