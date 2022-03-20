State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,165 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 189,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 189,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,436,000 after buying an additional 235,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

