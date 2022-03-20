Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

