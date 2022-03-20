Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Orange by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 599,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

