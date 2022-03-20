Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,921,000 after acquiring an additional 104,125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 18,450,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

