Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 268,262 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,262 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.34. 38,486,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,676,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

