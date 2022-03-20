Stifel Nicolaus Increases STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$4.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

SNVVF opened at $1.82 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.