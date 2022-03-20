Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target to $4.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

