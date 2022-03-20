Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target to $4.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $29.02.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.