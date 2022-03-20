Stifel Nicolaus Raises Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSFFF. increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

