Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.74. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 10,235 shares.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

