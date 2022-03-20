Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SpartanNash Call Options (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13,932% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.75 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.