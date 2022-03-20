StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.17 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
