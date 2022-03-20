StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.17 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

