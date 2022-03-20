StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $419,902,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 431,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

