StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marine Products by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

