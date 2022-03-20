StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
