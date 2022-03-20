StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,899 shares of company stock worth $458,604 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.