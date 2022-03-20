StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
