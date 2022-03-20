StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

