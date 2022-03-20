StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
TENX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
