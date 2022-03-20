StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

TENX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

