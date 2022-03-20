StockNews.com Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

