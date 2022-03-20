StockNews.com Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.