StockNews.com Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Hold

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

