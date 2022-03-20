StockNews.com Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Buy”

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $345,991. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

