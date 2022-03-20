Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,952.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,934.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,856.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,293.05 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.