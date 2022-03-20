Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 964 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after acquiring an additional 204,916 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

