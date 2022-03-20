Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,876 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,601,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.25 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 429.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

