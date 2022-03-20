Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 833 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.47 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

