Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

