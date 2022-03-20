Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,181 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.