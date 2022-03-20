Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

