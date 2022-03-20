SunContract Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $497,630.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00035460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00106403 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.