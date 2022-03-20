Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SLGG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.