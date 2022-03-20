SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

