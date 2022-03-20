Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the highest is $164.70 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $670.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Switch has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

