Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($132.27).
SY1 opened at €107.65 ($118.30) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of €106.55 and a 200-day moving average of €116.76.
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
