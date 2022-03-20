Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.55 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. Equities analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.