Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.55 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.