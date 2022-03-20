Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$250,000.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Brian Leslie Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96.

TVE opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$6.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVE. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

