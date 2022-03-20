Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

