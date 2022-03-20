Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.