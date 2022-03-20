Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

