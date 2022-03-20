Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.05 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.31.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.