Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

