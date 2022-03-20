Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $732.26. The stock had a trading volume of 710,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $646.81 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.