Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,867. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

