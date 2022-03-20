Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

