Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 45,106 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the quarter. Codexis accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Codexis by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CDXS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 777,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

