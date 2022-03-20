Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up about 2.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $134.34. 89,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

