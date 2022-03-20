TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

