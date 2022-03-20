Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIIAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TIIAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

