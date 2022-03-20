Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

