Tellor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.61 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $44.86 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $19.40 or 0.00047176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,012 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

